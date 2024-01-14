Happy Lohri: Shehnaaz Gill pens a positive note for her fans

Just on the brink of Lohri, Shehnaaz Gill spreads a wave of positivity. With Lohri just around the corner, the festive spirit is palpable, and Shehnaaz Gill, the charming Bigg Boss 13 alum, is all set to partake in the joyous celebrations. In her recent Instagram update, the “Thank You For Coming” sensation sent warm wishes to her fans in anticipation of the festival. Alongside her heartfelt wishes, Shehnaaz graced the post in a simple yet enchanting outfit, showcasing her playful side in a series of pictures. As Shehnaaz eagerly anticipates the auspicious festival, her fanbase showered the comments section with expressions of positivity.

In her latest post, Shehnaaz dazzled in a striking purple salwar suit, stealing the spotlight. The actress not only displayed her quirky side with amusing expressions but also shared endearing moments with her beloved soft toy. What truly resonated with everyone was Shehnaaz’s understated elegance, opting for zero accessories and minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Fans commended her, asserting that traditional dresses complement her the best, while others praised her for embracing minimal makeup and highlighting her inherent beauty.

Sharing the post, the former Bigg Boss contestant penned, “Always maintain your radiant smile as luminous as the glow of the holy bonfire. Happy Lohri.”

Check out here:

Lohri, a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states, holds a special place in the hearts of people as they bid farewell to the winter season and welcome the warmth of longer days. This auspicious occasion, marked by bonfires, traditional dances, and festive feasts, symbolizes the spirit of unity, gratitude, and new beginnings.