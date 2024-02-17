I aim to contribute my best efforts to uplift the show: Rrahul Sudhir on joining Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi post leap

Rrahul Sudhir, known for his dynamic performances, has embarked on a new journey by joining the cast of Sony TV’s Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi. Transitioning from his acclaimed role in Ishq Mein Marjawan, Rrahul steps into the character of Yug, adding depth and intrigue to the show’s narrative post-leap. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Rrahul shares insights into his latest role, offering fans a glimpse into what to expect from his captivating portrayal.

Congratulations on Joining Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi! Can you tell us a bit about your character?

Certainly! I am thrilled to be a part of Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi. I will be portraying the character of Yug, a businessman who has returned from abroad. Yug has come back to support Bhau’s campaign for his election, where he is vying to become the chief minister. Additionally, I’ll also be playing the role of Zai’s fiancé, who is the daughter of Satya.

What attracted you to this role in particular, and what do you find most intriguing about your character’s journey?

I was drawn to this role primarily because of the intriguing twists and turns in the storyline. I believe Yug’s character has a compelling arc that will allow me to explore different facets of his personality. While the character has a promising route, it will take some time to establish. As a newcomer, I am still settling in and figuring out how to gel with the crew and cast.

Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi has gained quite a following. How do you feel about joining an established show, and what do you hope to bring to the table with your character?

Joining an established show like Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi is both exciting and challenging. I hope to be a positive asset to the entire setup. Moving forward, I aim to contribute my best efforts to uplift the show and enhance its quality with whatever I have to offer.

The show has a strong fan base. How do you plan to connect with the existing audience while also bringing something fresh to the table?

While I haven’t dwelled on it extensively, I believe that honesty in portraying my character is key to connecting with the audience. By genuinely immersing myself in the role and delivering authentic performances, I hope to resonate with viewers while also infusing some freshness into the narrative.

As an actor, how do you approach character development, especially when stepping into a role that has been established before the leap?

Honestly, I don’t have a specific approach to character development. I rely heavily on my director’s guidance and trust their vision for the role. I simply try to embody the character to the best of my abilities and bring their essence to life on screen.

Lastly, what message or expectation would you like to convey to the viewers as they anticipate your entry into the show?

To all the viewers eagerly anticipating my entry into Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, I would like to extend my gratitude for your support. I encourage you to continue watching the show, and I hope that together, we can keep you entertained with engaging storylines and memorable performances.