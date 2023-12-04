Exclusive: Rrahul Sudhir to play protagonist in Angithee 3

Rrahul Sudhir, the young and talented actor, who gained immense popularity, courtesy of his larger-than-life portrayal in the Colors show Ishq Mein Marjawan, has bagged a new web film. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Rrahul will be seen in Angithee 3 which is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi

Angithee 2 focused on the story of Kavya, a married woman, lives a dull life with her husband Rajeev in a small town of Jammu. Sick of the monotonous routine, she seeks happiness and excitement. This is when a young boy enters her life and makes her feel liberated. The movie featured Rishi Bhutani, Fezan Khan and Shafaq Naaz. Angithee 2 streamed on ShemarooMe.

Shares a source, “In Angithee 3, Rrahul will play the lead.”

Rrahul began his acting career in 2015. In 2016, he played a minor role in Amit Khanna’s webshow All about Section 377. Subsequently, he acted in various web shows such as Gehraiyaan, Maaya and Spotlight before landing a major role in the 2017 web series Twisted as inspector Aryan Mathur. He went on to play the lead in the second season as the same character. He debuted on television in 2019 with Zee TV’s Rajaa Betaa as Dr. Vedant Tripathi but had to quit the show after months owing to his mother’s health. He portrayed Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 opposite Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha, that aired from 13 July 2020 to 13 March 2021 on Colors TV. After the show went off air, the new season titled Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar began to stream on Voot Select since 15 March, with Rrahul reprising the character of Vansh. He has done his first short film named Ishqiyaat which was released on 14 February 2022 with Aalisha Panwar. Its shooting was done in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Since May 2023, he portrayed Sikander Oberoi in Colors TV’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

