Actors hate being restricted: Rrahul Sudhir

Actor Rrahul Sudhir who plays the lead role of Eklavya in Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi on Sony TV, says that he tries to balance effectively between his long shoot hours and personal life.

Says Rrahul, “Luckily, we get offs in Dabangii. I would say it’s one of the best productions I have worked for. They have been able to manage the time so well, it is sort of unreal. Also, kudos to our team at Sony. We struggle with having a personal life after doing a daily soap, but that isn’t the case here.”

Night shoots are something that he is not very fond of. “I am not a big fan, however, if push comes to shove, we have to execute them. Of course, they hamper your sleep cycle and you wake up cranky wondering why things don’t feel in sync, but I guess that is a professional hazard a lot of people face, not just actors,” he says.

“Some days you are shooting outdoors with the sun right above your head. I guess staying hydrated is the only choice. I guess we all work for money, no matter what the medium is. Nobody minds earning money, the only struggle in television is the lack of time and the erratic change of tracks for characters. It throws you off your balance and doesn’t give you any time, you are just left with your instinct mostly and keep wondering whether you got it right or not. But then that is something nobody can help us with, this is the nature of television, take it or leave it,” he says.

Meanwhile, he adds that many actors react to being labelled as a web actor, or a TV actor. Talking about the same, he says, “No artist wants a label attached to them, a label means a restriction and if you ask anybody in the world, they would hate being restricted. Personally, till the time it doesn’t hinder my growth, you might as well call me a non-actor.”

However, he loves working on TV. “Television allows you to stay in touch with your emotional body daily, it keeps you in constant rhythm and is a brilliant opportunity if one is in the pursuit of evolution. You can practice your art and craft with television and get paid for it,” he says.