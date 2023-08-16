I am celebrating Parsi New Year in Udaipur with my family: Vahbiz Dorabjee

Actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, who has always amazed the audience with her power-packed performances in many television shows, is also a very big travel enthusiast, due to which she is seen travelling abroad with her family and friends, but this time the actress recently visited the Maldives solo, where she wandered the beaches, streets, and tourist attraction spots of the Maldives alone. The actress religiously belongs to the Parsi community, and as today is Parsi New Year, the actress recently talked about her plans for this and opened up about the importance of this day for her.

Talking about her plans for Parsi New Year, Vahbiz says, “Parsi New Year is a very big day for my family and all the Parsis. It is called Navroz; we say ‘Navroz Mubarak’ to everybody. My family and I have a ritual that we take off on trips together every year. Because usually, we don’t get to spend as much quality time together. This year we are in Udaipur having a beautiful time.”

She continues talking about rituals and practices performed on this day by her family, saying, “On this auspicious day, we always have to do our prayers. We have a Pooja called Jasan. We usually go to the Agyari, and we also travel. My mom also prepares Rava, Sev, and many other delicacies.”

When asked about how much importance this day holds for the Parsi community, Vahbiz opens up and says, “From a religious point of view, this is a very important day for the Parsis. As we all know, Parsi is now a very small community, and it’s diminishing. So we must keep this day alive, our religion alive, and people should know about our rituals and culture.”

She also talked about her favorite delicacies on this day, saying, “On this day, usually, my granny used to prepare some fantastic Rava, and once I also had strawberry Rava, which I can’t just forget. My mom prepares Sev. These are two-to-three things that are so yummy and are prepared on this day.”

Ask Vahbiz if she’s going to donate something to needy people on this day. She says, “I don’t believe in donating only one day. To God’s grace, my family is always donating throughout the year. My parents and I are involved with a lot of NGOs. My mom herself has an NGO called Helping Hands. She is also tied up with old-age homes. We prefer to donate all year. You should definitely do it when God gives you a position where you can give people.”

Going Down memory lane, she shares her childhood story from this day, saying, “There are so many memories not only in childhood, but this day is always fun as the family is together. I have been living in Mumbai for the longest time, so we all are together and do many special things.”

Vahbiz concludes her talk by rolling out messages for all the readers, saying, “They should get to know more about the Parsi culture and the Parsi food. I have a lot of friends who don’t even know who Parsis are or what Parsi culture is. Even in Pune, we own a fantastic restaurant called Dorabjee and Sons if they ever want to try the Parsi food. That is the authentic place where they can try the food in Pune. There is a lot more to discover about our culture. Once you have a Parsi friend, your life will be full of craziness and madness. I would love for the readers to get to know more about the Parsis. The Parsi community is very small, but we have made our mark. We have Ratan Tata, who is an inspiration to the entire world.”