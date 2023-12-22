Rubaru Mr. India Organization Hosts Grand Success Party to Celebrate Historic Victory at Mister Global Pageant

The Rubaru Mr. India Organization, renowned for its dedication to nurturing India’s finest talent, orchestrated a jubilant success party in Mumbai to commemorate a historic achievement. The event witnessed the friends from the Bollywood fraternity coming together to celebrate Jason Dylan Bretfelean’s groundbreaking triumph at the 9th Mister Global pageant. It was a special evening as stars like Divya Agarwal, Nausheen Ali Sardar, Tarun Khanna, Vahbiz Dorabjee, designer Rohit Verma, and Sandip Soparkar came together to cheer for Mister Global International winner, Jason Dylan, and congratulate Pankaj Kharbanda, the founder of Rubaru Mr. India Organisation. 🌟✨

Rubaru Mr. India is known for helping young talents in India shine worldwide. Jason’s win is a huge moment for them, marking their first major international victory. At just 20 years old, Jason beat 36 contestants, showing that big accomplishments can come at any age.

In a monumental moment, Jason Dylan Bretfelean etched his name in history as the first Indian to clinch the prestigious title at the 9th Mister Global pageant held in Mahasarakham, Thailand. His victory not only secures the Rubaru Mr. India Organization’s FIRST Grand Slam international triumph but also symbolizes a watershed moment in India’s pageantry landscape.

At a mere 20 years old, Jason’s unprecedented win as the youngest male pageant victor surpassed 36 global candidates, affirming that exceptional accomplishments transcend boundaries. Currently pursuing his 1st year of BBA at Amity University, Noida, Jason embodies the spirit of unwavering determination and promise.

Speaking about the same, Pankaj Kharbanda, Managing Director, Rubaru Mr. India Organization SHARES, “As the Managing Director of Rubaru Mr. India, witnessing Jason Dylan’s historic win at the 9th Mister Global pageant fills me with immense pride. This success not only signifies a significant milestone for our organization but also reaffirms our commitment to nurturing and propelling India’s talent onto the world stage. I would also take a moment to thank manav ranka, director of our organization our official photographer , Amit Khanna, for his stellar craft and our designer – Vishal Thawani for providing our talent with his beautiful creations”

Mr.Global International Jason Dylan shares, “Winning the Mister Global title is a dream turned into reality, an honor that transcends borders and represents the unwavering spirit of India. This victory is not just mine; it belongs to every individual who dreams big and believes in themselves. I am immensely grateful to Rubaru Mr. India for providing a platform that nurtures talent and empowers aspirations.”

Speaking about the Mister Global pageant, it’s a top competition for men worldwide, with participants from over 70 countries.