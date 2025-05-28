Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Chandrika Singh Chauhan meets an old enemy; refuses to associate with him

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Megha playing her game vividly and edging towards getting married to Dev (Abhishek Sharma). As we know, her main intention is to kill Dev and ruin the family of the Chauhans, as she wants to exact revenge for her sister Karishma. Vasudha (Priya Thakur), however, got to know the entire truth of Megha and waited for the opportunity to reveal it to Chandrika. Amidst this, Dev and Vasudha got lost in the jungle where they were seen spending time together. Vasu’s story of two people in love kept Dev engaged, and he wanted a happy ending to the story, without being aware that it is their story.

The upcoming drama will see Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Nausheen Ali Sardar) having to face an enemy of the past, Bhavar Singh. As we know, Chandrika had earlier exposed Bhavar’s illegal activities and he was jailed. Now, having come out, he will come to meet Chandrika to ask her to associate with him in his work. However, Chandrika will deny associating with him, which will anger him.

What will happen next?

