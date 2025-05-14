Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha’s secret gets exposed; Chandrika slaps her

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Megha (Mandeep Kaur) getting to know the big truth of Vasudha (Priya Thakur) being in love with Dev (Abhishek Sharma). She saw Vasudha hug Dev’s coat talk to it and spend some romantic moments with the coat. With Megha getting to know Vasudha’s intentions, she will make a big move.

The upcoming episode will see Megha telling the truth to Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Nausheen Ali Sardar). Chandrika will be shocked to hear about it, and will wait to confront Vasudha. Vasudha and Dev will come home after the award felicitation. Vasudha will be at the receiving end wherein Chandrika will ask her about her feelings for Dev. She will also see the hidden mangalsutra and her covered sindoor on her hairline. Chandrika will be shocked to know of it. Dev will also get angry at Vasudha for harbouring such intentions when he is about to wed Megha. Vasudha will try to explain but Chandrika will slap her hard and will ask her to get out of the house.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.