Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Chandrika demotes Vasudha; gives her charge of the kitchen

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Dev (Abhishek Sharma) and Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) closeness in the jungle irking Megha big time. She filled Sarika’s mind with whatever she wanted her to convey to Chandrika Singh Chauhan. Sarika told Chandrika about Dev and Vasudha’s closeness, which Chandrika wanted to test. She asked Vasudha to read the wedding invitation of Dev aloud, which Vasudha did. This proved before Chandrika that Vasudha did not harbour any feelings for Dev. However, Vasudha gulped in her sorrow and did so.

The upcoming episode will see Chandrika taking the big decision of demoting Vasudha from being the Brand Ambassador of their firm. As we know, Megha wanted Dev to remove the earlier logo and use her eyes for the logo of Sattva, which shocked Dev.

The episode to air will see Chandrika telling Vasudha to stay away from the office, and handle the kitchen at her home. Vasudha will be in tears, and will tell Chandrika that she wants to be of some help to her and seek her blessings always. Avinash will try to tell Vasudha to not agree to it, but Vasudha will be devoted to Chandrika and will agree to her decision.

What will happen next?

