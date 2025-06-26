Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Karishma returns to the Chauhan house; throws an open challenge to Chandrika

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen the shocking turnaround of Vasudha (Priya Thakur) proving her innocence, and Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Nausheen Ali Sardar) reinstating her as the Brand Ambassador of Sattva. We wrote about Megha being angry and deciding to expose Vasudha and her mangalsutra. However, Vasudha turned the tables and claimed before Chandrika that the mangalsutra was from the photo shoot done recently. Chandrika asked Megha to seek forgiveness for accusing Vasudha openly.

The upcoming track will see a big turnaround. Karishma (Pratiksha Rai), who earlier visited the Chauhan house in the guise of a bangle seller, during the engagement of Dev and Megha, will now come before Chandrika Singh Chauhan and the entire family. She will be seen entering Chauhan house openly to confront Chandrika.

Karishma’s return will bring about mayhem where she will openly threaten Chandrika that she will ruin their family and kill everyone.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

