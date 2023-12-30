I commit to expressing gratitude to God, my wife, and my family daily: Ali Merchant on his New Year resolutions

Ali Merchant remains one of the most popular actors, known for his memorable roles on television and the web. Soon, he will grace the big screen in the lead role of a Bollywood film produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As we are just days away from entering the New Year, Ali opens up about his resolutions for the year and reveals some special plans for maintaining wellness.

Speaking about his New Year resolutions, Ali says, “Redirecting my focus to God, I aim to engage in soul-satisfying activities. I commit to expressing gratitude to God, my wife, and my family daily. I will eliminate anything that doesn’t nurture or nourish me or my marriage, letting go of all deceit, hypocrisy, jealousy, and slander.”

Ali also shares specific goals for the coming year, stating, “I will set monthly challenges and goals, ensuring a sense of purpose. I plan to release tension with clear communication, learn healthy habits, and develop more resilience, overcoming setbacks and growing from any challenges with a lesson learned. I also aim to practice more self-care.”

In terms of acting, Ali shares the types of roles he aspires to take on and reveals exciting developments for the New Year, “Yes, I aspire to take on roles that are respected, dignified, and powerful in both films and OTT, emphasizing realistic cinema. In our diverse film landscape, spanning multiple languages and ethnicities, my goal is to tell stories set among the poor and working class.”

He adds, “I am thrilled to be part of two significant projects in this genre in 2024, with one in post-production and the other in pre-production.” Ali emphasizes that prioritizing is key to ensuring the achievement of his personal and career goals. “Setting my main priority correctly provides clarity on smaller goals, aiding in balancing both personal growth and career aspirations.”

He concludes by sharing some activities he will be engaging in to improve his overall wellness, “I have begun reading books on human emotions, personal growth, the mind, and nature during my travels, and it has greatly contributed to my overall well-being.”