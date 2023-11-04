Ali Mercchant ties the knot with model Andleeb Zaidi

Television | News

Ali Mercchant and model Andleeb Zaidi recently exchanged vows in a heartwarming wedding ceremony that has captivated the hearts of their fans. Ali shared his joy with the world through a heartfelt social media post on November 4.

Television actor Ali Mercchant and model Andleeb Zaidi recently exchanged vows in a heartwarming wedding ceremony that has captivated the hearts of their fans. The couple, who got engaged in October, celebrated their union on a memorable day, and Ali shared their joy with the world through a heartfelt social media post on November 4.

Ali, a versatile artist known for his work as an actor, anchor, DJ, and music producer, expressed his happiness and gratitude for his new journey with Andleeb in a touching message. His Instagram post showcased a beautiful picture from their wedding, and the accompanying caption read, “And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now. #alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli (sic).”

Further adding, “I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you #alimerchant #andleebzaidi #justdilAndAli (sic).” The couple’s love story became public knowledge when Ali, on October 18, shared a romantic proposal video with Andleeb Zaidi.

