I enjoy playing Cricket and Football: Aryan Preet

Aryan Preet talks about his passion for sports.

Actor Aryan Preet, who’s been part of TV shows like Punyashlok Ahilyabai and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, has played the role of young Akshay Kumar in movies like Laxmii and Bachchhan Paandey. Young Aryan is a sports lover and he gets satisfied playing the games of football and cricket.

Check them here.

Your favourite sports:

Football

Favourite sports person/people:

Ms Dhoni, Lionel Messi

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Football and cricket

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

2021 IPL Final!

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

5

Your favourite memory playing a sport?

I scored a hat trick of goals!

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

A football tournament

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports :

Chips

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

Argentina winning the World Cup

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

Face the failure until the failure fails to face you by MS DHONI