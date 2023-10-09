I let my hair tell me how to style it because they are curly and moody: Sanket Choukse

Actor Sanket Choukse who presently plays the role of Amrit Rathor in Star Plus’ Imlie, in the post-leap phase is a terrific actor. He is playing a layered character in the show and had told in his last interview with IWMBuzz.com, that he has ample scope to play with, in this role in Imlie.

Sanket is honest about his thoughts. And this is evident in his answers here, as we talked to him for our Rapid Fire segment on IWMBuzz.com.

You can check his answers here.

The superpower you want to have:

Mind reading

Film character you are similar to in real life:

I am not the same person every day, to be honest. How can I relate to just one character 😝

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

I am content and so inspired by the life itself around me. I feel many things are happening around in our daily lives to get inspiration. Nothing particular…

Tell us a joke:

I laugh on my own jokes. Imagine what joke can I crack 😁

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

Live in the moment and experience the beauty of life. It won’t repeat itself.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

None, they smell very bad.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Meditation 🧘‍♂️

What kind of books you like to read:

Books related to Spirituality and inspirational content

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

A boy under a huge tree relaxing and observing life around.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

I let my hair tell me how to style them because they are curly and moody 😁