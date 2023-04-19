Monika Singh the talented actress who has featured in TV shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Bahot Pyar Karte Hai, is keen on trying her hands a the genre of comedy.

Says Monika, “I think comedy is a challenging genre and not every actor can do justice to it. It requires a certain timing, delivery and understanding of the audience’s sensibilities. Understandably, most actors want to try their hand at it at some point in their career, but it ultimately depends on their skill set and the opportunities that come their way.”

She says, “If I were to choose, I would love to be a part of a light-hearted romantic comedy movie. I believe it would be fun to work on a project that conveys a positive message while making people laugh,” she adds.

There are many comedy films that Monika likes. Sharing the list, she says, “Golmaal and The Hangover are my favourites. I enjoy Golmaal because of the brilliant comic timing of the cast and relatable storyline, while The Hangover stands out for its witty screenplay and hilarious characters.”

Sometimes comedy offends some people as well. And this turns into trolling and bullying on social media as well. Freedom of speech, these days, has become an issue.

About the last film she enjoyed in a theatre, Monika shares, “I have missed so many movies these days but the last film I enjoyed was Pathaan.”