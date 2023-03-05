The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes is reaching heights with her work. The actress is making entire India proud as she now goes global with her new stint in Dubai. The actress has made a shift of her livelihood to Dubai for career opportunities, and we definitely are in love how Erica is flying on and on.

The actress along with other popular television hosts from the place is currently hosting a native show Emirates Draw. Earlier too, we have gotten glimpses from the show, where we could spot Erica in her best terms as usual. As of now, a video of the actress from the show has gone viral, and we couldn’t keep any calm thereafter.

In the video, we can see Erica with her onscreen hosting partner. The actress looked preppy and bossy in her ruffled red-orange full-sleeved top that she teamed with black trouser pants. The actress completed the look with her open long wavy hair, and rounded it off with minimal makeup.

Check out-

Soon after the video got viral, a user wrote, “Damn, this girl is super pretty.. how does her on screen chemistry matches with anyone whom she plays it with”

Another wrote, “Why r u not posting recently shot for photoshoot..those were too amazing”

A third one added, “finally after so many days something we got 😍”

A fourth one wrote, “What happened to u dear why u were not posting anything after so long and post that last week Saree look where u were looking so beautiful”

Erica has been away from the television for a long time now. The actress in the meantime was featured in music videos. Hope we get to see her with new onscreen projects soon.