The Valentine’s Day will be here in some days. Owing to that, the popular television actress Erica Fernandes has now dropped the pre-valentine magic on her Instagram handle, celebrating love once again with her upcoming new music video, Ishq Hua. She shared a magical teaser with her Instagram family, and we are in absolute love how Erica builds in the romance.

Erica Fernandes needs no introduction. The actress shot to fame with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. It marked her debut in the television industry. Later to that, Erica got featured in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, that got her immense praise from the netizens. She also got featured in couple of music videos after that, carving her own niche in the country. She is currently off to Dubai for work purpose and has made a shift of places due to her work demand.

Coming to the teaser that she shared on her social media handle, we can see Erica Fernandes and Suraj Jumani’s tantalising chemistry together in the video. The two looked madly in love, as it shows in the video, promising a perfect love show when the music video comes out.

Sharing the video, Erica Fernandes wrote, “Teaser out now Come fall in love with the most romantic melody this Valentine’s #ishqhua ❤️#Releasing on 10th Feb on @bluemusiclabel official YouTube channel”

Are you excited to watch the Erica magic grasp you on this Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments below- And for more such exclusive updates, stay tuned.