Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 Fame Erica Fernandes Turns Kid Enjoying Moody Monday

Erica Fernandes is a talented, versatile, and gorgeous Indian television actress known for her top-notch acting skills. She rose to fame with her stint in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and later appeared in Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2. Apart from her excellence on screen, the actress keeps buzzing on the internet through her social media posts. And if you wonder what’s new today, let’s take a look below.

On Monday, July 15, Erica shared a couple of photos showcasing insights into her moody day. These new photos are not normal; the pictures show Erica’s quirky side as she clicks herself in the goofy avatars from a kid filter on her phone. The first click is the ideal selfie we all took when a selfie was a great thing. The simple smile and sparkling eyes resonate with those of a kid. Wearing a white chikankari kurta with a messy hairstyle and minimal accessories, the actress looks too cute.

But wait, that’s not all! The next picture is an absolute treat to the eyes, showcasing Erica’s quirky side as she takes a close-up selfie in the same filter, and her expressions give her the vibe of an excited and curious kid. Last and the best you can say. Erica goes beyond quirky and teases her fans, making her face. With her tongue out and huge eyes, she looks adorable. We can’t get enough of all these snaps. The actress’s moody Monday is a full dose of fun.