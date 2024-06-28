Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti’s Sunkissed Photos Draw Comparisons To Deepika Padukone

The popular comedian and actress Sumona Chakravarti is creating buzz all over the internet after participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in its 14th edition. Recently, she celebrated her birthday with KKK contestants in Romania, and now she has dropped new photos as she enjoys chilling moments in nature, which prompted her fans to compare her with moms-to-be Deepika Padukone as she resembled her in the images.

Sumona Chakravarti’s Sunkissed Photos

On Thursday, June 27, Sumona took to her Instagram handle and shared new photos from Romania. In the first image, the actress looks into the camera as if she is looking at us; her bold eyes are intimidating. The diva looks gorgeous in a beige Maxi dress with slip sleeves. She styles her look with golden half hoops, a golden chain, a ring, and a stylish wristwatch. Her open hairstyle and black glasses add an extra dose of sophistication.

Throughout the photos, Sumona looked gorgeous in sunny weather. At the same time, her sunkissed photos are a treat to the eyes. Witnessing her style and look, a fan compared her to Deepika Padukone, as she resembles her in some of the images with the camera angle and style. The user wrote, “Is that me or she looks like #depikapadukone?” The same user said, “Last picture exactly looks like Depika.” The third called her “Natural beauty.”