Meet Erica Fernandes and her Valentine this year

The Valentine’s Day is in few days and Erica Fernandes is pronouncing new love and romance. The actress shot to fame with the television show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. It also marked her debut. Later to that, she worked in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. As of now, she’s been away from the screens for quite some time.

But it looks like, she isn’t keeping away from entertaining her dear fans. With that, as we mentioned above, the actress is ready to fill our lives with love and romance as the day of love and lovers is almost here. Erica is all set to get featured in a romantic music video, Ishq Hua. The actress shared another teaser from the music video.

Sharing the teaser, Erica Fernandes captioned it saying, “Come fall in love with the most romantic melody this Valentine’s #ishqhua ❤️#Releasing on 10th Feb on @bluemusiclabel official YouTube channel”

She further added hashtags like: #ishqhua #10thfeb #valentines #bluemusic #javedali #javedmohsin #ericafernandes #ejf #surajjumani

In the teaser we can see Erica Fernandes all decked up in a stylish black body skimming t-shirt teamed with white jeans. She completed the look with black-red muffler, minimal makeup and wavy long open hair. Going all smiles with her onscreen partner in the video, Erica channelised the perfect chemistry aboard.

Check out-

A fan, who has been waiting for this moment, saying, “At last a happy one..been waiting for this for a long time now 🤭❤️❤️ please do more of happy MVs from now on Eri”

Another wrote, “Great tune waiting. Good luck for rocking numbers. Eri u are a lucky charm and am sure this also will prove it. “