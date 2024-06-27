Paras Chhabraa Awestruck As Rashami Desai Flaunts Her Casual Look In Red Top And Slit Skirt

Rashami Desai is basking in the glory of the film Jahangir National University alongside Urvashi Rautela. Rashami Desai got praise for her role as Yuvedita Menon by critics. Not only her acting but also her fashion sense is always on point. The actress always shares stunning photos and videos on Instagram. Recently, Rashami Desai posted a video of flaunting casual style in a Western fit. Check out the video below!

Rashami Desai’s Video-

Taking to her Instagram post, Rashami Desai shares street video and opts for a red color high neckline and a mega sleeves body-fitted plain top from Zara, a timeless wardrobe staple. It’s versatile and pairs well with almost anything. Rashami Desai pairs her look with waist length, side knot-tied thigh-high slit ankle-length with metallic gold color skirt by Lola’s are back in trend, offering comfort and style. Rashami’s casual fit adds a laid-back, effortlessly cool element to her outfit.

View Instagram Post 1: Paras Chhabraa Awestruck As Rashami Desai Flaunts Her Casual Look In Red Top And Slit Skirt

Rashami Desai’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Rashami’s hair and makeup follow the casual theme of her outfit. She opted for side-partition loose waves for her hair, keeping it effortless yet chic. For makeup, a natural look with glowing skin, brown eyelids, dark peach, and creamy lips enhances her features without overpowering the outfit. Accessories can elevate any outfit. Rashami keeps it simple yet stylish with accessories like long earrings, a kada, a ring, and red heels. In the photos, she flaunts her casual look with a stunning attitude. In the video, Rashami flaunts her classy look with a black vintage camera.

As soon as Rashami shared a video, Paras Chhabra turned to her Instagram post and commented with heart-eye emojis.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.