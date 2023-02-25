Rashami Desai, the Bigg Boss beauty has left her internet fans enticed once again. And this time, she has got us all wowed with her amazing traditional look in a saree. Prepping it up with the right aura and aesthetics, Rashami looked enchanting in the pictures, as she posed for the photoshoot. The pictures prompted pure glam and grace. The actress went on to share some more glimpses from the photoshoot in the series, dropping in pure goals.

Scroll down beneath as we decode her saree look-

In the pictures, we can spot the gorgeous Bhojpuri actress, Rashami Desai, wearing a beautiful floral printed beige silk saree. She completed the saree look with a matching blouse. The six-yards featured sunflower prints all over. Her makeup looked perfect, as Rashami teamed it with dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. For hair, she completed the look with mid-parted ponytail with gorgeous falling curls. For accessories, she rounded it off with a pair of drop earrings.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “”Oh ; hey there…”” along with love heart emoji.

Further Details About The Outfit, as shared by Rashami Desai:

Saree @prajhnaashettyofficial

Rings: @zemafinejewellery

Earrings: @shesaidyes.plv_jewellery

Styling : @nehachaudhary_

HMU : @makeupby_tanvi

Shoot : @ipshita.db

She added on hashtags like: #rashamidesai #rashamians #dadasahebphalkeaward #indian #bollywood #love #dream #immagical✨🧞‍♀️🦄 #whatelseispossible

What are your thoughts on the above saree looks by Rashami Desai? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.