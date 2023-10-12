[Photos] Shehnaaz Gill adds royal glory in red brocade jumpsuit design by Tarun Tahiliani

Shehnaaz Gill, the sensational star of the screen, recently turned heads and added a touch of royal glory to the fashion scene in a stunning red brocade jumpsuit designed by none other than the maestro himself, Tarun Tahiliani. This eye-catching jumpsuit is a sartorial masterpiece, combining the best of Western and traditional aesthetics for a truly unique look that left fashion enthusiasts in awe.

Decoding Shehnaaz’s bold choice in brocade jumpsuit design

The jumpsuit, a bold choice for anyone with a penchant for fashion adventure, boasts a corseted bodice that accentuates Shehnaaz’s curves, making her look like the queen she truly is. With its hemline just grazing the knees, the jumpsuit exudes an air of sophistication, perfect for those who want to make a statement without sacrificing comfort. The deep V-neck adds a hint of allure, while the absence of sleeves keeps the focus squarely on the intricate brocade work.

What truly sets this ensemble apart, however, is the addition of a matching brocade red jacket. This jacket not only adds an extra layer of style but also introduces an ethnic traditional charm to the overall outfit. It’s as if Shehnaaz stepped out of a time machine, blending the regal elegance of bygone eras with a contemporary twist.

To complete this dazzling look, Shehnaaz Gill decided to adorn a stylish traditional choker necklace. It’s the perfect accessory to tie the whole outfit together, making her look like the modern-day royalty that she is. Her hair, a sleek mid-parted bun, adds a touch of sophistication, while her minimal makeup allows her natural beauty to shine through.

Have a look at the photos:

Brocade fashion, with its intricate patterns and luxurious textures, has always been a symbol of opulence and class. Its origins can be traced back to ancient civilizations, where it was a fabric reserved for nobility. Today, brocade has made a triumphant return, gracing runways and red carpets around the world. And infusing this Indian celebration of art with western adorns like jumpsuits definitely makes it even more inclusive in the world of fashion.