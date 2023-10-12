Television | Celebrities

[Photos] Shehnaaz Gill adds royal glory in red brocade jumpsuit design by Tarun Tahiliani

Shehnaaz Gill, the sensational star of the screen, recently turned heads and added a touch of royal glory to the fashion scene in a stunning red brocade jumpsuit designed by none other than the maestro himself, Tarun Tahiliani. Check out photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Oct,2023 15:30:11
[Photos] Shehnaaz Gill adds royal glory in red brocade jumpsuit design by Tarun Tahiliani 860690

Shehnaaz Gill, the sensational star of the screen, recently turned heads and added a touch of royal glory to the fashion scene in a stunning red brocade jumpsuit designed by none other than the maestro himself, Tarun Tahiliani. This eye-catching jumpsuit is a sartorial masterpiece, combining the best of Western and traditional aesthetics for a truly unique look that left fashion enthusiasts in awe.

Decoding Shehnaaz’s bold choice in brocade jumpsuit design

The jumpsuit, a bold choice for anyone with a penchant for fashion adventure, boasts a corseted bodice that accentuates Shehnaaz’s curves, making her look like the queen she truly is. With its hemline just grazing the knees, the jumpsuit exudes an air of sophistication, perfect for those who want to make a statement without sacrificing comfort. The deep V-neck adds a hint of allure, while the absence of sleeves keeps the focus squarely on the intricate brocade work.

What truly sets this ensemble apart, however, is the addition of a matching brocade red jacket. This jacket not only adds an extra layer of style but also introduces an ethnic traditional charm to the overall outfit. It’s as if Shehnaaz stepped out of a time machine, blending the regal elegance of bygone eras with a contemporary twist.

To complete this dazzling look, Shehnaaz Gill decided to adorn a stylish traditional choker necklace. It’s the perfect accessory to tie the whole outfit together, making her look like the modern-day royalty that she is. Her hair, a sleek mid-parted bun, adds a touch of sophistication, while her minimal makeup allows her natural beauty to shine through.

Have a look at the photos:

[Photos] Shehnaaz Gill adds royal glory in red brocade jumpsuit design by Tarun Tahiliani 860688

[Photos] Shehnaaz Gill adds royal glory in red brocade jumpsuit design by Tarun Tahiliani 860689

Brocade fashion, with its intricate patterns and luxurious textures, has always been a symbol of opulence and class. Its origins can be traced back to ancient civilizations, where it was a fabric reserved for nobility. Today, brocade has made a triumphant return, gracing runways and red carpets around the world. And infusing this Indian celebration of art with western adorns like jumpsuits definitely makes it even more inclusive in the world of fashion.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill 860232
Style This Wedding Season In Crop Top Lehenga Like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, And Shehnaaz Gill
In Photos: Shehnaaz Gill Quirky 'School Girl' Vibe In Collar Top And Pleated Skirt 859926
In Photos: Shehnaaz Gill Quirky ‘School Girl’ Vibe In Collar Top And Pleated Skirt
One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859411
One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill
Wedding Lehenga Tips: Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya And Shehnaaz Gill 858685
Wedding Lehenga Tips: Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya And Shehnaaz Gill
Fashion boredom? Combat with Gauhar Khan, Shehnaaz Gill & Niti Taylor’s style cues 858789
Fashion boredom? Combat with Gauhar Khan, Shehnaaz Gill & Niti Taylor’s style cues
Keep it easy-peasy with simple jeans top! Pranali Rathod, Shraddha Arya & Shehnaaz Gill’s picks 857970
Keep it easy-peasy with simple jeans top! Pranali Rathod, Shraddha Arya & Shehnaaz Gill’s picks

Latest Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets an ‘immunity boost’ at hospital amidst myositis battle [Viral Photos] 860697
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets an ‘immunity boost’ at hospital amidst myositis battle [Viral Photos]
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini questions Aradhana about her feelings for Reyansh 860692
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini questions Aradhana about her feelings for Reyansh
[Photos] Alaya F Turns Showstopper In Sparkling Bralette & Sheer Pants At Lakme Fashion Week 2023 860684
[Photos] Alaya F Turns Showstopper In Sparkling Bralette & Sheer Pants At Lakme Fashion Week 2023
Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of 8-minute long single shot war sequence 860675
Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of 8-minute long single shot war sequence
Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary 860663
Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary
Half Love Half Arranged Review: Maanvi Gagroo & Karan Wahi shine in this binge-worthy rom-com 860672
Half Love Half Arranged Review: Maanvi Gagroo & Karan Wahi shine in this binge-worthy rom-com
Read Latest News