To not socialise, pick up the call is something we nowadays live by! We don’t like interacting over a phone call! Isn’t it? And it’s no different for the Kuch Rang actress Erica Fernandes, who has no revealed that what she does to avoid socialising, and it’s something we bet you can relate too! The actress collaborating with YouTube. A picture’s been shared on Instagram, where we can Erica in a very familiar situation.

In the picture, we can see Erica Fernandes busy on her phone. The actress can be seen all stunning wearing a beautiful lilac shirt top. She completed the look with her sleek ponytail. For makeup, the actress rounded it off with beautiful gorgeous eyes, a pair of silver drop earrings and a smile. She can be seen all smiling while looking at the phone screen. The picture comes with a caption saying, “waiting for my phone to stop ringing so that I can text them back”. YouTube India sharing the picture, wrote, “Call me Erica but pls don’t call me”.

Here take a look-

On the work front Erica Fernandes has been busy with her Dubai stint. The actress was seen hosting a game show there. Earlier to that, she has been featured in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season 3. It’s the same show she debuted with. She later worked in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as the leading female. The actress has also been featured in countless music videos to date.

Coming back to the above scenario of ‘not picking up the call’, can you relate? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.