Television | Celebrities

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse

Rashami Desai and Monalisa, in their latest photos, are making fans jaw drop with the sensuous plunging neckline blouse. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Sep,2023 00:05:36
Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856339

Rashami Desai and Monalisa are heartthrob actresses in the Indian entertainment world. Both of them, with their acting prowess, carved their niche. While their regular photo dump on Instagram keeps their fans engaged. And today, the beauties are making jaw drop with their sensuous plunging neckline blouse design.

Rashami Desai In Plunging Neckline Blouse

Uttaran actress, in her latest Instagram dump, is showing her sensuous in modern flair. In the images, she can be seen beating the sunny day in a yellow and white checkered plunging neckline crop top blouse with puffy sleeves. The contrasting green trousers complement her look. She styled her look with half high bun, minimal makeup, hoop earrings, a necklace, bangles, and rings.

Check out:-

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856345

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856346

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856347

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856348

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856349

Monalisa In Black Plunging Neckline Blouse

In contrast, Nazar actress Monalisa makes jaws drop with her desi-ness in a black saree. She pairs the sparkling black saree with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse. With the diamond embellished necklace and earrings, she adds glamour. Her bold red lips, beautiful eyes, and black bindi give her a sense of sophistication. Her sensuousness is making fans swoon.

Check out:-

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856340

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856341

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856342

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856343

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856344

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856350

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856351

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856352

Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856353

Undoubtedly, Rashami and Monalisa are making it difficult for fans to focus on their work through their sensuousness.

So, did you like Rashami Desai and Monalisa’s sensuousness in the plunging neckline blouse? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

