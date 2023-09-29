Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse

Rashami Desai and Monalisa are heartthrob actresses in the Indian entertainment world. Both of them, with their acting prowess, carved their niche. While their regular photo dump on Instagram keeps their fans engaged. And today, the beauties are making jaw drop with their sensuous plunging neckline blouse design.

Rashami Desai In Plunging Neckline Blouse

Uttaran actress, in her latest Instagram dump, is showing her sensuous in modern flair. In the images, she can be seen beating the sunny day in a yellow and white checkered plunging neckline crop top blouse with puffy sleeves. The contrasting green trousers complement her look. She styled her look with half high bun, minimal makeup, hoop earrings, a necklace, bangles, and rings.

Check out:-

Monalisa In Black Plunging Neckline Blouse

In contrast, Nazar actress Monalisa makes jaws drop with her desi-ness in a black saree. She pairs the sparkling black saree with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse. With the diamond embellished necklace and earrings, she adds glamour. Her bold red lips, beautiful eyes, and black bindi give her a sense of sophistication. Her sensuousness is making fans swoon.

Check out:-

Undoubtedly, Rashami and Monalisa are making it difficult for fans to focus on their work through their sensuousness.

So, did you like Rashami Desai and Monalisa’s sensuousness in the plunging neckline blouse? Let us know in the comments.