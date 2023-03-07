Rashami Desai, the popular Bhojpuri actress took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful dreamy reel all decked up in a traditional saree. The diva prompted beauty and grace as she shared the reel, vibing to an old classic number from Bollywood. The actress looked resplendent in the gorgeous green saree, and we are loving her to core.

In the video, we can see the actress wearing a sheer beautiful green saree. She teamed it with matching blouse. The actress completed the look with embellished green blouse. For makeup, Rashami decked it up with beautiful dewy eyes, red bold lips and a gorgeous braided hairstyle. She rounded it off with a pair of gorgeous diamond ear studs.

Sharing the reel, Rashami Desai vibed to the song “Bahon Mein Chalein Aao.” She further captioned the reel saying, “Waiting and waiting and waiting wali feeling”

Here take a look-

Further Details About The Outfit, as mentioned by Rashami Desai:

Wearing @shaistaalikhanofficial

Jewellery @Shagnaofficial

Jewellery By @RimaDidThat

Video by @sk_.click

Make up @_manimua

Hair @nikita_makeover_

On the work front, Rashami Desai has shot to fame with her amazing work on the screen over the years. Her tv work has gotten her immense love over the years. The actress has also acted in several Bhojpuri shows and films as well. She recently sparked as household name after her participation in the show Bigg Boss.

What are your thoughts on this above stylish traditional look by Rashami Desai? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.