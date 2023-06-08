ADVERTISEMENT
Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink

Rashami Desai turned heads as she stepped out in style, effortlessly rocking a sensational pink crop top that accentuated her fabulous figure. With her high-waisted denim jeans hugging her curves, she exuded confidence and fashion-forward flair.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 09:35:36
Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink

Rashami Desai just took the fashion game to a whole new level! In a bold move that left jaws dropping, the diva decided to give her staples a stroke of pink, and boy, did it pack a punch! With her vibrant and playful choice of color, Rashami transformed the ordinary into the extraordinary. Who knew that something as mundane as staples could become a fashion statement? Well, Rashami Desai shows the way!

Rashami’s style in pink

The stunning Rashami Desai turned heads as she stepped out in style, effortlessly rocking a sensational pink crop top that accentuated her fabulous figure. With her high-waisted denim jeans hugging her curves, she exuded confidence and fashion-forward flair.

But that’s not all! Rashami’s blonde sheer hairdo added a touch of glamour, cascading down her shoulders like a radiant waterfall. Her makeup game was on point, with sleek eyebrows framing her captivating gaze, dewy eyes that could melt hearts, and luscious nude pink lips that were oh-so-kissable. And let’s not forget those golden hoop earrings, which added a dash of elegance to her overall look. Rashami Desai truly knows how to make heads turn and hearts skip a beat!

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Obsessed” along with love heart emoji in pink. Check it out below-

Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink 813727

Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink 813728

Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink 813729

Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink 813730

Rashami Desai gets her staples stroked in pink 813731

What are your thoughts on the style in barbiecore by Rashami Desai? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

