Rashami Desai is a fashion queen. In her recent avatar, she goes green in a glitter mini dress and serves an exquisite fashion moment with her style. Check out her overall look below

The talented, gorgeous, and versatile Rashami Desai is a well-known diva in the business, known to captivate fans with her glamourous picks and her acting skills. Today, the diva is caught in an exquisite fashion moment as she goes green in the glittery outfit.

Rashami Desai Goes Green In Glitter

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a reel embracing her glittery glam. In the video, she goes green in a dark green glittery one-shoulder mini dress. Styled by Rima Mishra in the outfit by Estera clothing brand.

Rashami in a glittery green mini dress, swaying her fashion file like a fashionista. It’s a kinda of dress that can make a raggedy sack look like a couture. But wait, she didn’t stop there! She opted for a sleek, low ponytail. With glossy lips, winged eyeliner, and blushed sparkling makeup, she rounded her appearance. With the diamond stud, she adds a touch of sophistication.

Well, this is not the end; Rashami, with the diamond-embellished strappy heels, elevates her glittery glam. Caught in this exquisite fashion moment, the actress made fans hooked on the screen. The actress made a glittery, glamorous look. And her fans don’t resist themselves to express their love.

Did you like Rashami Desai’s glittery glam in a mini dress? Please share your opinion with us in the comments box.