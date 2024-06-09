Rashami Desai Shows Us How To Nail Casual Style With White Top And Baggy Jeans

Rashami Desai, the gorgeous fashion queen of television, never ceases to dazzle with her beauty. She can easily pull off any appearance, whether ethnic or Western. She is known for her impeccable style, and her casual look with a white top and baggy jeans is no exception. This ensemble offers a relaxed yet chic vibe, perfect for various occasions. Let’s break down how she nails this casual style:

Rashami Desai’s Casual Look Appearance-

A white top with a round neckline and a sleeveless diamond-studded top is a timeless wardrobe staple. It’s versatile and pairs well with almost anything. Rashami’s white top adds freshness to the look and serves as a neutral base to build on. High-waisted Baggy jeans with multiple pockets are back in trend, offering comfort and style. Rashami’s baggy jeans add a laid-back and effortlessly cool element to her outfit.

Rashami’s Style File Appearance-

Rashami’s hair and makeup follow the casual theme of her outfit. She opted for loose waves for her hair, keeping it effortless yet chic. For makeup, a natural look with glowing skin, glossy lips, and subtle eye makeup would enhance her features without overpowering the outfit. Accessories can elevate any outfit. Rashami keeps it simple yet stylish with accessories like silver kada and brown heels. In the photos, she flaunts her casual look with a stunning attitude.

Rashami Desai showcases how to nail casual style with a white top and baggy jeans by combining comfort with fashion-forward elements and keeping the look effortlessly chic.

