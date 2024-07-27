Rashami Desai Stuns in Her Panjabi Suit

Rashami Desai, the talented actress known for her versatility and charm, has left fans spellbound with her latest Instagram post. She shared pictures showcasing her proper Punjaban look, which has garnered immense attention and admiration.

In the pictures, Rashami is seen wearing a yellow kurta with a golden thread design paired with a multi-colored chunni. Her long hair is braided, and she adorns red-gold traditional bangles and a golden necklace with small blue stones. Minimal makeup and a red bindi complete her desi look, making it impossible to take your eyes off her smile.

Rashami’s acting career spans over a decade, with notable works in regional language films and Hindi television. She made her Hindi television debut with Ravan (2006) and gained popularity with her dual role in Pari Hoon Main (2008). Her portrayal of Tapasya Thakur in Colors TV’s Uttaran (2009-2014) earned her massive acclaim and various accolades.

After a brief hiatus, Rashami made a triumphant return to fiction television with Dil Se Dil Tak (2017-2018). Her stint in Bigg Boss 13 (2019-2020) not only showcased her versatility but also her resilience, which resonated with her fans. She also made notable appearances in Naagin 4 and Naagin 6, and marked her OTT debut with the short film Tamas and web debut with Tandoor.

Rashami’s Instagram post has sparked a flurry of comments, with fans lauding her traditional look and radiant smile. Her innate ability to effortlessly carry off any attire with grace and confidence has solidified her position as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.