Ahead of Valentine’s day, the Bigg Boss queen Rashami Desai gets a proposal from a die hard fan on social media, who wants her to become her valentine. The actress organised a “Let’s talk” session on her Instagram handle, and it is then her fan came up with the request to her to become his valentine.

Valentines Day is the day of love and romance. It’s the day you dedicate to your beloved. And as the day will be in another 24 hours, this hilarity from Rashami Desai’s wall left us cracked up.

Owing to that, Rashami Desai took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the same with an epic reply. The queen stated, “M still waiting for mine” along with laughter emoji. The actress then went on to write, “dil to pagal hai… umeed par duniya kayan hai” loll.

Here take a look-

Rashami Desai is one of the leading actresses from the television industry. She has not only earned her recognition with her amazing participation in the show Bigg Boss but also her allure as an actor in several tv shows. She also has worked in Bhojpuri industry. As of now, Rashami owns a huge fan following on her social media with a whopping number of fan following.

Sharing the screenshot she synced to song “zindagi bhar ke liye”.

As of now, Rashami is loved for her amazing style statures on her social media handle. She has often dropped stylish looks and fashion on social media, keeping her fans grooved and awed.

