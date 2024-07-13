Rashami Desai’s Romantic Dance With Someone Special Is No Miss, Watch Here

Rashami Desai is one of the most loved Indian television actresses known for her stints in shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more. With her acting skills and charm, she has made millions of fans across the globe. Though fans miss her on-screen appearance, her social media presence keeps her buzzing, whether showcasing her daily routine or flaunting her fashion. Today, the actress shows her dancing skills with someone special. Let’s take a look below and find out who.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashami shared a video showcasing her dance moves with someone special. In the video, she dances with Subhranil Paul, a dancer and choreographer. He often makes dancing videos with actors and stars. The romantic dance video is a perfect treat to the eyes with the stunning moments, emotions, expressions, and gestures.

View Instagram Post 1: Rashami Desai's Romantic Dance With Someone Special Is No Miss, Watch Here

In the video, Rashami Desai looks gorgeous in a sky-blue anarkali kurta with attractive white threadwork. She pairs her look with a matching dupatta, adding a desi touch. Her high ponytail hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, pink lips, and small earrings make her look oh-so-pretty. On the other hand, the dancer looked handsome in a blue kurta with white pajamas. The duo won hearts with their romantic dance on the ‘Mere Yaara’ song by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

Rashami Desai appeared in Anup Thapa’s Hindi film Mission Laila opposite Rajpal Yadav. She also shot for Hisaab Barabar in a pivotal role opposite R. Madhavan. Later, she appeared in the comedy reality TV show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.