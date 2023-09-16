Television | Celebrities

Ridhi Dogra is happy to share a picture of her with Jawan Director Atlee. She takes this opportunity to thank him profusely for giving her the role of Kaveri Amma.

Jawan the recent Shah Rukh Khan film directed by the South genius Atlee is a huge hit!! The film has been doing extremely well nationwide. It has also bagged a great response globally. Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Ridhi Dogra the talented actor has been happy and excited as her role in Jawan has bagged an acceptance. Unusually, she plays the mother to Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film. Donning the role of Kaveri Amma was a huge responsibility, for Ridhi, considering the age she is in. However, she accepted the challenge and is happy today reaping rewards for the role. She put up a picture with Atlee, the Director of the film and took this opportunity to thank him profusely.

Here is what she writes on social media.

iridhidogra

Edited•2 h

@atlee47 Today when I heard you speak about your love for cinema I was overwhelmed. As another cinema lover, you are an absolute gift to us. Someone who thrives, fully comes alive and revels in the world of his characters and story telling. Thank you also for single-handedly bringing back audiences to cinemas. And enjoy films as it should be. Larger than life and Euphoric!!

And to be able to have the opportunity to witness you in the midst of your magic Is the stuff of dreams.

I can’t begin to write about your genius. I always saw you smiling on set, cool as a cucumber, chilling away while you must be crazily working with the team to make your vision come alive.

I will be grateful to you always for picking me to play your Kaveri Amma. A crazy move. But I was safe in the hands of your creative genius. One psycho to another. Always!!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗

I respect you and also thank you for being so patient with me during shoot while you must be going through your own wild ride. It has been an honor.

Thank you for pulling me in to be a part of your team and massive congratulations for the festival Jawaan is as a film to all of us.

She posted a picture too with Atlee. You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Too cool, as she is getting loved by one and all for the daring step she took in playing the character of Kaveri Amma for the film Jawan.