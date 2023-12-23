Shehnaaz Gill Collaborates With Singer Tanishk For New Music Video ‘Mirza’

Shehnaaz Gill has been basking in glory ever since she stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. Within a few years, she has garnered massive love from the audience and has carved her niche in the business. Her stint in the entertainment world has made her one of the top producers to choose. She has been featured in several films, shows, and music videos. Yet again, the diva collaborates with Tanishk Bagchi for her latest music video.

Shehnaaz Gill Collaborates With Tanishk Bagchi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill drops the first look from her upcoming song Mirza alongside Tanishk Bagchi. In the shared image, Shehnaaz can be seen posing with Tanishk. The duo seemed lost in each other’s eyes while they were sitting on the floor together. Their folded hands and beautiful smiles as they sit together.

This new poster makes us awestruck, and we can’t wait for the music video. Sharing this picture, Shehnaaz Gill, in the caption, revealed the reason date of the song, “Tanishk x Shehnaaz = Mirza

Song out tomorrow….!

@tseries.official.” While the song is produced by T-Series.

Shehnaaz Gill has been featured in several music videos like Ghani Syaani, Tu Yaheen Hai, Moon Rise, Habit, Veham, etc.

So, are you guys excited for Shehnaaz Gill’s new music video? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.