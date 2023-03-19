Shehnaaz Gill, the Bigg Boss beauty is an ardent social media user. She owns a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram, counting to, 14.5 million followers. The diva has managed to pick up a separate fanbase over the time, after her goofed up and active participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. As of now, Gill has come a long way, and has not only bagged movie roles but also has her own show.

Coming to her Instagram, the actress has now shared a stunning stylish photoshoot picture. Where we can see her all gorgeous in a stylish designer sleeveless ochre bodycon dress. She can be seen posing with utmost grace and style in the picture. For makeup, the diva teamed it off with mid-parted sleek hairbun. She kept her locks flowing by the sides. For accessories, the actress completed the look with a pair of golden ear studs.

For makeup, she picked up sleek filled-in eyebrows. She completed the look with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with a pair of white stilettos as she poses for the pictures.

Here take a look-

As of now, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie also has some other popular stars from the television, like Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and others.

