Shehnaaz Gill Goes ‘Desi’ Enjoys Fun Time In Her ‘Pind’ Punjab

Shehnaaz Gill is the most entertaining actress on-screen. Her bubbly and free-spirited soul always treats her fans; we can’t get over her magical charm. The ‘Thank You For Coming’ actress is active on her Instagram and loves sharing insights from her personal and professional life. Today, the diva takes her fans on a blissful ride of her ‘Pind’ (Village) in Punjab.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Fun Day In Her ‘Pind’

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill shares a video of herself treating her fans with a glimpse of the pure desi-ness. The video starts with Shehnaaz Gill wandering at her home in her Village in Punjab, and later, she begins unveiling the beauty of her village.

Shehnaaz Gill runs through the green land in her village and shows the greenery in her village. Throughout her time in her hometown, the actress seems happy and excited; with her expressions, it seems Shehnaaz revisits all the beautiful memories she has spent.

Also, Shehnaaz dances like a kid and grabs fruit from the tree. She also plugs out some radishes from the field and washes them from the borewell. Her happiness all this time is pure bliss. Shehnaaz also chops the leaves with the traditional chopper.

