Shehnaaz Gill Inaugurates New Home, Fans Shower With Warm Wishes

After the debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, Shehnaaz Gill inaugurated a new home, and fans shared their warm wishes

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently debuted in B-town from the multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan. The diva is also a singer and actress who is famous for her fantastic personality and style. And today, the diva welcomed her new home. Read more about how her fans react.

Shehnaaz Gill’s New Home

Shehnaaz Gill, on her Instagram story, shared the wishes received from her fans. “My Dearest Sana Baby, Congratulations on your new

shehnaaz gill Gare so proud of you. * accomplishment. We feel we

have bought a house, that is how emotionally attached we are with you.

Waheguruji Bless your Home and all those who enter. Praying for positive vibes in your home

Love you unconditionally

Rani (UK).”

The other wrote, “Proud. Thank you for inspiring us with your strength, positivity, humility, and purity. ❤.”

Gagan (UK).”

Shehnaaz Gill started her journey with the Punjabi show Shiv Di Kitabh. However, she rose to fame in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. The diva once revealed that she was the least-paid star inside the most controversial house, but when she stepped out, she became the highest-paid star. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram, with more than 4.4 million followers. She became the audience’s favorite in no time. People love her style and statement.

