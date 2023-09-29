Shehnaaz Gill Stuns With Her English Speaking, Fan Says 'Her Confidence..'

Shehnaaz Gill will soon appear in her second movie ‘Thank You For Coming’ as one of the leads.

Shehnaaz Gill attends the Toronto Film Festival and stuns with her English-speaking skills.

Fans shower Shehnaaz Gill with praises.

Shehnaaz Gill is basking in glory with an amazing stint in the industry. Currently, she is capturing hearts with her jaw-dropping avatars in her promotional look for her upcoming movie ‘Thank You For Coming.’ Amidst that, she recently attended the Toronto Film Festival with her bold and glamorous look. Apart from her sensuous look, she grabbed attention for her English speaking skills.

Shehnaaz Gill At The Toronto Film Festival

Making her debut at the Toronto Film Festival, Shehnaaz Gill appeared on the red carpet in a jaw-dropping avatar. She wore a beige color glittery see-through gown. The halter neck with a plunging neckline gives a sense of sensuality. The gloves and bold red lips elevate her overall charm. She won hearts with her glam. However, her English speaking skills caught our attention. The girl, who barely could speak English, was confidently answering the reporter’s question. Also praised her for being who she is and not feeling any shame.

Netizens Reaction To Shehnaaz Gill’s Fluency

Praising the actress, a user wrote, “She’s amazing! She gives me the confidence of being unapologetically me myself. Love you Sana aka #ShehnaazGill you are amazing, never change.”

The other wrote, “Girl you are doing so well and I am sure you will achieve whatever you ever wish for, Sending you loads of love and hugs.”

The third said, “English is a language, not a standard it’s ok she worked hard and she deserves it.”