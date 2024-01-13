Shehnaaz Gill turns goddess in parrot green kurta set, see photos

Shehnaaz Gill is setting the fashion scene ablaze with her versatile style, and her recent photos in a vibrant green kurta set are nothing short of regal magnificence. Adorned with colorful embroideries, the outfit, designed by none other than Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, turns Shehnaaz into a modern-day princess. The vibrant green hue radiates positivity and regal allure, making a bold statement.

Completing her look with a touch of simplicity and undeniable style, Shehnaaz opts for pink bangles that perfectly complement the vivid hues of her ensemble. Her flowing hair adds a touch of natural elegance, creating a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary vibes.

In her social media post, Shehnaaz Gill exudes positivity with a caption that simply reads, “Positive Vibes only!!!” It’s not just an outfit; it’s a mood, and Shehnaaz is effortlessly making a statement about embracing positivity while looking absolutely stunning. With every appearance, Shehnaaz Gill continues to redefine glamour, proving that style is not just about what you wear but the confidence and positivity you radiate.

Netizens in awe

One wrote, “Shehnaaz, you’re absolutely glowing in this vibrant ensemble! The embroidery detail is stunning. ✨ Kudos to the designers for such a beautiful creation!”

Another wrote, “Elegance and simplicity me #ShehnaazGill ko mila diya jaye to ye milta hai”

A third user wrote, “You are such a Beautiful, Gorgeous, Amazing, Stunning and a Pure Soul. #ShehnaazGill Lots of Love. Proud of you.”