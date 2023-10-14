Television | Celebrities

Shehnaaz Gill, the bubbly and charismatic Indian television sensation, recently transformed into the ultimate "lady boss" in a stunning black embroidered sherwani ensemble that cost a whopping Rs. 201,000.

But, it wasn’t just the sherwani that stole the show; it was how she carried it with absolute grace. Her sleek straight hair added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble, making her look like the queen she truly is. Shehnaaz’s makeup game was on point, with sleek eyebrows, soft, dewy eyes, and a touch of nude lips that beautifully complemented the bold outfit.

Completing the look, the diva donned a pair of black stylish pump heels, elevating her style quotient even further. Shehnaaz knows that it’s all about the details, and her choice of diamond earstuds added that perfect touch of glamour, making her shine like the star she is.

In the accompanying photos, she humorously mentioned, “posing with food poisoning,” showing her sense of humor even when feeling under the weather. It’s clear that this lady boss knows how to conquer any situation with style and grace.

Credit goes to her fabulous styling team, with Manisha Melwani and Devanshi making her look like a million bucks. Shehnaaz Gill’s outfit was designed by none other than Kunal Rawal.

In the world of fashion and entertainment, Shehnaaz Gill continues to dazzle us, proving that she’s not just a lady but a true lady boss who can conquer the runway with style, even while battling food poisoning. Her charismatic presence and her fashion-forward choices make her a true icon for her fans. Shehnaaz Gill, you’ve done it again, and we can’t wait to see what stylish surprise you have in store for us next!