Shehnaaz Gill’s Velvet Green Salwar Suit Worth Rs. 38k Is Exquisite Choice This Sangeet

With her recent fashion moments, Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the fashion icons in the industry. The diva has made a jaw-dropping appearance wherever she goes, and the latest one is no exception. This time, the beauty serves ‘goals’ to steal this wedding season in her velvet green salwar suit.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Velvet Green Salwar Suit

Shehnaaz Gill’s this green look is all about glamour and glow. The actress wore a green salwar suit from the fashion house Sureena Chowdhri. This minimalistic masterpiece includes a mehendi green deep V-neck silk velvet kurta paired with a paneled salwar, exuding an irresistible charm. The sea green organza dupatta enhances the handwork in the kurta and salwar, and this can be your perfect choice for the Sangeet ceremony with the glamorous look and comfy feel.

Shehnaaz Gill’s this masterpiece is quite expensive and may be above your pocket with a price tag of 38k. However, with this glam, you can be the center of attraction at the event.

However, Shehnaaz opts for small jhumkas complementing her ethnicity. Her winged eyeliner, rosy shine cheeks, and nude pink lips give her the star vibe. Her open hairstyle goes well with her ethnicity. With the golden embellished sandals, she completes her overall appearance.

Did you like Shehnaaz Gill’s salwar suit? Drop your views in the comments box.