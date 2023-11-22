Shehnaaz Gil’s Meditation Pose From Her Travel Escapade Catches Attention; Take A Look

Shehnaaz Gill is a talented singer and performer who rose to fame with Bigg Boss, the controversial reality show on Colors. The Punjabi actress and singer has a vivacious presence and always stands tall to please her fans and well-wishers.

She is known for her enigmatic fashion sense. She is always the stylish persona who looks good in the attires and styles she chooses for herself. Also known for her singing prowess, Shehnaaz makes her fans croon to her melodies whenever she has time. Now, Shehnaaz is seen vacaying, and enjoying the serenity and beauty of Mother Nature.

Yes, this picture posted on Elli Avram’s social media profile speaks volumes about Shehnaaz’s inborn skills to maintain her calmness and seeking to enjoy life her way!! Yes, she is seen meditating in the picture.

Shehnaaz is seen wearing a black co-ordinated attire. She is wearing sneakers shoes, seen with a garland over her neck. With sindoor put in a big manner on her forehead, this picture indicates that Shehnaaz is en route to some divine place. In the picture posted, she is seen meditating.

Her fans and well-wishers have commented positively on this picture of Shehnaaz. They respect her spiritual nature and also appreciate her sincerity in what she is doing!!

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you loving this pose and post of Shehnaaz Gill? This surely unearths a different side to the Shehnaaz that we know. Every human being should have spiritual control and we see Shehnaaz getting this right in life!!