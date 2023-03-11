The Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga actors are back again with some more entertainment and engaging content on their Instagram handles. Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam, it is, and without any doubt and debacle, the two are garnering all the love and adoration from their fans as they owe to their versatility as artists in their latest posts. Check out below to see, what’s happening.

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam, as we all know him for his spectacular gymnasium skills, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video straight from his fitness studio. In the video, we can see him shirtless, wearing an off-white gym jogger. He pulled off a dangerous stunt swinging in the air with the help of the ropes hanging from the ceiling wall. Sharing the video, he called him as Tarzaan.

Avneet Kaur

This beautiful young actress never fails to amaze us with her versatile artistry. Every now and then, this gorgeous actress has monumented her best photographs on her Instagram handle, catering pure goals to her fans. As of now, she got her fans all set aback with her classic and accurate Wednesday Addams recreation. In the picture, we can see Kaur in the same braided hairstyle. She decked up in a striped black-white t-shirt topped with black jacket.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I act as if I don’t care if people dislike me.

Deep down… I secretly enjoy it.

– Wednesday Addams 🖤👀🎥👻Did you like my Wednesday inspired look? #wednesdayaddams #budhwar #netflix #look”

Here take a look-

