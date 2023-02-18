Sriti Jha and Rupali Ganguly are two of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes that we all are blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been a part of the Hindi TV industry for quite literally many years and well, given the kind of love and affection that they both have got in all these years, we can certainly and genuinely say for real that both Sriti and Rupali Ganguly deserve it all and in the true and genuine sense of the term. The two of them have worked incredibly hard over the years and that’s why, their hard work and efforts have resulted in them getting the kind of success and love that they are currently getting from one and all.

Both Sriti Jha and Rupali Ganguly are extremely active and engaging with their fans on social media and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end makes fans melt in awe for real. So, to tell you a little bit about their latest social media posts ladies and gentlemen, what do we all get to see happening at their end folks? Well, right now, much to the happiness and delight of one and all, both Sriti Jha and Rupali Ganguly are seen burning hearts with perfection in stunning and gorgeous saree avatars and well, seeing them, we genuinely feel that they we are in for a visual treat and delight. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational in the true sense of the term, right folks? Brilliant and supremely entertaining and fun for real, fight folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com