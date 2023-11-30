Swagger! Rashami Desai goes chic in a quirky t-shirt and midi skirt

Rashami Desai graced the airport with a burst of style and confidence, showcasing her latest fashion triumph. The actress, known for her impeccable taste, shared a video capturing her airport look, flaunting a perfect showdown of sass. In the spotlight was a quirky white t-shirt paired elegantly with a grey midi skirt, a combination that struck a balance between casual and chic. Black round shades and a stylish sun cap further accentuated Rashami’s fashion finesse.

The diva’s airport appearance not only turned heads but also set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts. Rashami Desai, with her innate ability to exude swag, delivered a masterclass in airport fashion, leaving onlookers inspired and fashion-forward. As the actress continues to make waves with her distinctive style choices, her latest airport look has become a talking point, reaffirming Rashami’s position as a fashion icon in the entertainment industry.

Rashami Desai wants to work in Bollywood

Talking about being an actor, she said she wants to learn more and believes it takes time to build a connection with the audience. She mentioned that success doesn’t happen quickly; it happens gradually over time.

Regarding the projects she gets, she mentioned that she can’t do all of them. She wants to choose projects that will connect well with the audience, so she has to be careful about what she picks.

She also shared a big dream of wanting to do Bollywood for a long time. She admitted to limiting herself before but now wants to break those limits and explore new things in her acting career, as mentioned in Hindustan Times.