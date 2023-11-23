ThanksgivingDay: Getting back to work with a good role in Meet was the best blessing I could get: Amrapali Gupta

Amrapali Gupta the talented actress who was last seen in Zee TV’s Meet, thanks her stars for getting the opportunity to work yet again in a good role this year. On Thanksgiving Day (23 November), Amrapali takes time out to thank all the people who have made a difference in her life.

Says Amrapali, “Getting back to work with a very good role was the major blessing for me as an actor this year. The other one in my personal life was through family support. I wish to say special thanks to Shashi Sumeet Productions. They got me to play a fabulous role in Meet.”

On the special people she will count on in good and bad times, Amrapali says, “It has to be my husband Yash (Sinha), my son Kabir, my sisters, my father. They all are my family but they always stand like my companion whenever I’m in need, be it my good or bad times.”

On her biggest inspiration in life, Amrapali states, “You get someone or the other who inspires you for one or the other reason. I enjoy reading books, so I get inspired by them. Kabir inspired me that I can go out for work as he could manage himself in Yash and my absence. Even Raunak, I’m grateful to him.”

Amrapali takes this special moment to thank her close ones. “My friends, my family everyone, I would like to thank. There is no one specific reason as everyone around me, helps me to make my life easier. Also, my fans support me through all times, and I take this moment to thank them.”

Happy Thanksgiving!!