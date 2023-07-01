ADVERTISEMENT
Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur hilarious goofy moment Nawazuddin Siddiqui

01 Jul,2023
Avneet Kaur is one of the prettiest and most beautiful, and charming personalities that we all have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment fraternity. She has been a part of the entertainment industry since the longest time, ever since she’s been a child artiste and well, we all have truly been genuinely proud of her journey till today’s time. We must note that whatever she has managed to achieve in her career till date has been because of her own hard work and dedication and well, we love all of it. Whenever Avneet posts new and interesting photos, videos and Instagram reels on her Instagram handle, netizens love to admire her for all the right reasons, don’t they? She’s extremely hard-working and talented as a personality and well, no wonder, almost anyone and everyone who works with her or knows her always has the same feeling and experience about her.

Check out how Avneet Kaur is seen entertaining everyone with her latest Instagram post which is all about having fun with Nawazuddin Siddiqui:

Whenever Avneet gets time away from the hustle and bustle of her daily hectic schedule, she always ensures that she takes out time to bless the feed of her fans on internet. Well, just like the other times till now, this time now, the gorgeous damsel is seen burning hearts for real. This time, the diva indulged in a fun and hilarious content creation moment with Nawazuddin Siddiqui where she talks about having fun in the best way possible and well, we are loving the ‘jugalbandi’ of the duo indeed. Want to check out and have a look? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding, ain’t it? Brilliant and sensational in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

