ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Out: Avneet Kaur blooms as Tiku

This much-anticipated movie also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Avneet Kaur, who joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film, backed by Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films, has generated a lot of excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 09:59:00
Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Out: Avneet Kaur blooms as Tiku

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the versatile actor known for his remarkable performances, is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming romantic-comedy film titled Tiku Weds Sheru. This much-anticipated movie also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Avneet Kaur, who joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film, backed by Kangana Ranaut, has generated a lot of excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts.

Tiku Weds Sheru trailer out

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru, giving a glimpse of what the audience can expect from this unique love story. The trailer introduces Tiku and Sheru, two contrasting characters who find themselves in an unexpected marriage. Tiku sees this union as an opportunity to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress in the bustling city of Mumbai, while Sheru has been struggling for years to establish himself in the film industry.

Avneet Kaur, the star also shared the trailer video on her Instagram. Sharing it she wrote, “They say opposites attract, but when you also share a dream 💭 it’s a whole new level of chaos! 🤪 #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23 only on @primevideoin Trailer out now!”

Take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Bollywood itna gir Gaya k jiski avneet ki Umar ki bacchi ho sakti he usko smooch kar Raha and we all are enjoying it shame on you guys agar cast hi karna tha to dono humumro walo ko Karo aise itna gape walo so aap kya msg doge samaj me”

Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Out: Avneet Kaur blooms as Tiku 815801

Another wrote, “U kissed nawaz 😢he is 50 years old👏👏kuch bhi”

A third user wrote, “She is smooching with a 28 year older man! 🤡😂No shame in kissing his father’s aged man🤮.”

Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Out: Avneet Kaur blooms as Tiku 815800

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Avneet Kaur’s bold and beautiful backless avatar is super sensuous
Avneet Kaur’s bold and beautiful backless avatar is super sensuous
Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year
Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year
Kangana Ranaut’s Film Gets An OTT Release
Kangana Ranaut’s Film Gets An OTT Release
Unveiling Avneet Kaur’s muse moment in bold black outfit, see pics
Unveiling Avneet Kaur’s muse moment in bold black outfit, see pics
Avneet Kaur shares cryptic post on social media, talks about ‘inner peace’ being disturbed
Avneet Kaur shares cryptic post on social media, talks about ‘inner peace’ being disturbed
Finally it’s happening: Avneet Kaur is super happy and excited, check out the big announcement moment
Finally it’s happening: Avneet Kaur is super happy and excited, check out the big announcement moment
Latest Stories
Ashnoor Kaur witnesses ‘surreal’ underwater, check out
Ashnoor Kaur witnesses ‘surreal’ underwater, check out
Stunning! Surbhi Jyoti gets the traditional punch in glittery black six-yard on point
Stunning! Surbhi Jyoti gets the traditional punch in glittery black six-yard on point
Raj Anadkat explores places in Wes Anderson style, watch hilarious video
Raj Anadkat explores places in Wes Anderson style, watch hilarious video
Sumedh Mudgalkar takes his quirky vogue code next level, here’s how
Sumedh Mudgalkar takes his quirky vogue code next level, here’s how
Tamannaah Bhatia shares unseen picture from ‘Jee Karda’, Vijay Varma in love
Tamannaah Bhatia shares unseen picture from ‘Jee Karda’, Vijay Varma in love
Rashmika Mandanna’s athleisure fashion is all about sunset hues
Rashmika Mandanna’s athleisure fashion is all about sunset hues
Read Latest News