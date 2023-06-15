Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Out: Avneet Kaur blooms as Tiku

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the versatile actor known for his remarkable performances, is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming romantic-comedy film titled Tiku Weds Sheru. This much-anticipated movie also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Avneet Kaur, who joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film, backed by Kangana Ranaut, has generated a lot of excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts.

Tiku Weds Sheru trailer out

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru, giving a glimpse of what the audience can expect from this unique love story. The trailer introduces Tiku and Sheru, two contrasting characters who find themselves in an unexpected marriage. Tiku sees this union as an opportunity to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress in the bustling city of Mumbai, while Sheru has been struggling for years to establish himself in the film industry.

Avneet Kaur, the star also shared the trailer video on her Instagram. Sharing it she wrote, “They say opposites attract, but when you also share a dream 💭 it’s a whole new level of chaos! 🤪 #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23 only on @primevideoin Trailer out now!”

Reactions

One wrote, “Bollywood itna gir Gaya k jiski avneet ki Umar ki bacchi ho sakti he usko smooch kar Raha and we all are enjoying it shame on you guys agar cast hi karna tha to dono humumro walo ko Karo aise itna gape walo so aap kya msg doge samaj me”

Another wrote, “U kissed nawaz 😢he is 50 years old👏👏kuch bhi”

A third user wrote, “She is smooching with a 28 year older man! 🤡😂No shame in kissing his father’s aged man🤮.”