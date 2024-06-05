Udne Ki Aasha fame Radhika Vidyasagar talks about her personal habits and community awareness on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, actress Radhika Vidyasagar who is currently seen in the role of Renuka in Star Plus’s Udne Ki Aasha emphasizes the importance of sustainable living and reducing plastic usage. She also shares her eco-friendly practices, inspiring others to follow suit.

Radhika reveals that she refrains from buying plastic bags and reuses items whenever possible. “I definitely try to be very eco-friendly and not buy or use plastic bags,” she emphasizes, reflecting on her journey towards reducing plastic waste. “Right now, I am in the phase of sustainable living and I am reusing all the things that can be reused. I am trying not to purchase new clothes unless extremely necessary since the textile industry is also polluting the world a lot.”

Radhika’s dedication extends beyond personal habits to community awareness. “Not only on this day but every single day I try to tell everyone to not buy plastic and use eco-friendly products which are biodegradable. In my house, I collect all the plastic and the milk bags and give them to a person who comes to collect the plastic. There are these groups who collect all the plastic and recycle it. I make it a point to recycle the plastic. At least this can be done in the city,” she says.

Her efforts in waste management are equally impressive. She adds, “I try to make manure with the wet waste in my house. My husband takes the initiative. He gets the culture and we make a fertilizer out of it and I put it in all my potted plants at home.”

The actress has even created a YouTube video on her channel demonstrating how she nurtures her plants, hoping to inspire others to adopt similar practices.

Additionally, she is cautious about other environmental impacts. “I am trying not to use the microwave also. We always do timely PUC. The awareness is there but it hurts when people throw garbage on streets and they throw tea cups anywhere. Even outside my society, I see educated people throwing away waste and polythene bags. I have been following sustainable practices for a few years and I see to it that not even a single piece of garbage is thrown on the roads. Getting rid of plastic is very difficult but we can try our bit,” she says, embodying the spirit of World Environment Day every day of the year.”