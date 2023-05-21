“Unlearning…” What Erica Fernandes is talking about?

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video reel on social media, where we can see her debunking some education myths for her followers. Read below to know the scoop:

Erica Fernandes on Unlearning education myths

She can be heard saying, “So let’s talk about something that’s been on my mind lately. What have we learned in school? Now please don’t get me wrong because I’ve had some real great teachers, but looking back, I can’t help but feel like you know some of the things we’ve been taught, which is plain wrong. So buckle up because we’re about to debunk some educational myths. First off, remember those timetable that we should learn 3 * 5 * 10 * 12? We spent hours memorizing them.”

She adds, And only to find out then the real world. We carry a calculator in our pockets all the time. So I mean seriously, when was the last time you heard someone shout out in anywhere? What is 8 * 7? I need the answer right now and it’s it’s time. It’s time to let go of the timestable and embrace the digital age. Let’s not forget cursive and writings. She continues, “Remember the cursive and writing we should practice for hours together. They made it seem like it was going to be the essential life skill. But here I am, an adult, typing away on my keyboard or going realizing that my handwriting looks like a doctor’s prescription. I’m sorry to all my teachers, but my keyboard skills are way more valuable in today’s day and age Then my ability to write a fancy cursive cue. I mean now. History coming to history. History was.”

She further asserts, “Failure is a but obvious and a natural part of life, and it is how we learn to grow. So let’s embrace our failures, celebrate our mistakes, and remember that success often comes from the lessons learned through trial and error. So in conclusion, it’s time to let go of some of the things that we’ve learned in school. Of course, the world has changed.” She adds, “And is still changing because change is inevitable and it’s up to us to adapt and question what have we been taught. So let’s keep our minds open and continue learning, unlearning and relearning. And who knows, maybe one day we will be rewriting the textbooks and you’ll be learning what we do.”

Reactions

One wrote, “We learn tables not just to practice in real world but also to improve the brain cells to work on logical and arithmetic thinking skills.”

Another wrote, “There are people in this world who work jobs that literally require them to do 2 digit multiplications in seconds without using a calculator everytime. Not everyone is an actor.”

A third user wrote, “This is a very shallow view on education. In order to understand how mechanical intelligence such as calculators calculates something, we need to understand the essence of mathematics. A surface level understanding of maths isn’t enough to move forward in life. By repeating tables doing divisions we build a foundation on which we can build deeper understanding and appreciation for math, perhaps go ahead and become better accountants and engineers and scientists. As long as we don’t understand what we are doing in the first place, doing it on calculator won’t help much.”